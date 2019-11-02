Expectations of people are more from those who work and deliver: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , on November 2, said that India has eliminated a big reason that sowed seeds of terrorism and separatism.

"You are aware that India has decided to eliminate a big reason behind sowing of seeds of terrorism and separatism," Modi said while addressing a community programme in Bangkok, Thailand .

After this reference to the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, he received a standing ovation from the

Indian diaspora.

Modi was quick to say that the ovation was for the Indian Parliament and its members. "When (a) decision is right, its echo is heard across the globe. And I can hear it in Thailand as well," he added.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) ceased to exist at midnight on October 30 and was converted into two Union Territories (UTs). This comes 86 days after Parliament abrogated its special status provided under Article 370 on August 5.

Speaking to the Indian community at the 'Sawasdee PM Modi' event, the Prime Minister also expressed confidence about his government fulfilling aims that seemed impossible.

Expectations of people are more from those who work and deliver, he said, to which the audience responded with a huge round of applause.

Prime Minister Modi also spoke about the commitment of his government towards making India the promised $5 trillion economy. He said that India was working hard to achieve that goal.

In his speech, Modi also spoke about the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and said that pilgrims will now be able to visit Kartarpur Sahib freely.

He also highlighted his government's achievements by referring to schemes like the Ujwala Yojana. He added that changes in the last five years are the reasons for the bigger mandate his government received in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

The PM is in Thailand to attend the India-ASEAN summit. He is also expected to finalise the long-overdue Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) on his visit.