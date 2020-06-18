India elected to UNSC with overwhelming majority, will work towards reformed multilateralism: MEA

India was elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council on June 18.

India was elected with an overwhelming support, garnering 184 votes out of 192, to become a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the term 2021-2022, Vikas Swarup, MEA Secretary (West) said.

"India was elected unopposed as we were the sole candidate for the Asia-Pacific seat; however, this was made possible because Afghanistan had withdrawn in our favour in 2013, for which we thank the government of Afghanistan," Swarup said while briefing the media.

The strong support of all the members demonstrates the goodwill India enjoys in the UN, and the confidence the international community has reposed in India's capability to contribute to the work of the Council, Swarup stated.

India's two-year term will begin on January 1, 2021. This will be the eighth time India will be serving on the Security Council.

"Our work in the UNSC will be guided on our Prime Minister's call for reformed multilateralism, and the dynamic 5-S vision namely Samman (respect), Samvad (dialogue), Sahyog (cooperation), Shanti (peace) and Samriddhi (universal prosperity)," Swarup said.