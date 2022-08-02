English
    India eases coal import targets as inventories improve in some states

    India’s power ministry has asked state government-run utilities and private power producers to assess the amount of coal needed to be imported for blending.

    Reuters
    Representative image

    India has eased coal import targets for utilities owned by state governments and private companies, according to an internal notice reviewed by Reuters.

    India’s power ministry has asked state government-run utilities and private power producers to assess the amount of coal needed to be imported for blending, according to an August 1 notice issued to officials at top utilities.

    The ministry said in May it would cut domestic fuel supply to state government-run utilities if they do not import 10% of their overall requirements to blend with local coal.
