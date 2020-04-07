App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 08:48 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India drops anti-dumping probe against MEG imports from Saudi Arabia

Reliance Industries Ltd, which had sought a probe in December, in February asked for the termination of investigations against imports from Saudi Arabia, the order said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India has ended an anti-dumping probe against mono ethylene glycol (MEG) imports from Saudi Arabia, while continuing investigations against Kuwait, Oman, the U.A.E. and Singapore, a government order said late on Monday.

Reliance Industries Ltd, which had sought a probe in December, in February asked for the termination of investigations against imports from Saudi Arabia, the order said.

MEG is a major feedstock for the polyester industry and is used to produce polyester fibres, polyester films, and resins. It is also used in the fibre treatment of textiles, the paper industry, and in adhesives, inks, and cellophane.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 08:42 am

