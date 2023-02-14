 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh

Feb 14, 2023 / 12:08 PM IST

In an address to his counterparts from various countries at Aero India here, Singh also called for united efforts to counter pressing security challenges, including the threat of terrorism.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (file image: @ANI/Twitter)

India does not believe in giving "sermons or cut-and-dried" solutions to countries in need of assistance, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

The defence minister said India does not believe in dealing with such security issues in the "old paternalistic or the neo-colonial paradigms" and that it always preferred a collective approach to counter them.

"We consider all nations as equal partners. That is why, we do not believe in imposing external or supra national solutions to a country's internal problems," he said.