    India didn't give freebies during covid pandemic, helped 80 crore people with free ration: UP,Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

    The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister expressed pride about India becoming the fifth largest economy in the world and credited the Prime Minister's leadership for this feat.

    PTI
    September 17, 2022 / 05:17 PM IST
    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday claimed that India was the only country in the world during the coronavirus pandemic that did not go give freebies but helped 80 crore people with free ration. The chief minister said this addressing a gathering here at Indira Gandhi Prathisthaan after inaugurating an exhibition to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    "India was the only country, which did not distribute any 'revrhi' (freebies) but when the need arose, free ration was provided to 80 crore people. And, more than 200 crore free vaccine doses were also made available," he said.

    "India was the only country that did not waver during the coronavirus pandemic and but continued its journey forward with full patience and strength. The credit for this goes to the leadership of the PM," Adityanath said.

    The chief minister said it is a matter of pride that the country has emerged as the fifth largest economy in the world. India's ability is being recognised at the global platform under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.
    Tags: #Business #coronavirus #Economy #Freebienomics #India #Yogi Adityanath
    first published: Sep 17, 2022 05:17 pm
