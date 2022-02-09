India denounces references made to J&K in joint statement from China, Pakistan

Representative image

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on February 9 rejected the references made to Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement issued by China and Pakistan on February 6.

Addressing the media, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also reiterated concerns related to projects coming up in the “so-called” China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) stating that it falls in Indian territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan.

A statement released by the MEA read: “We have noted references to Jammu and Kashmir and the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in the joint statement between China and Pakistan issued on February 6. We have always rejected such references and our position is well known to both China and Pakistan. In this instance too, we reject the reference made to J&K in the joint statement. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh have been, are, and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. We expect the parties concerned not to interfere in matters that are India’s internal affairs.”

It added: “As regards the reference to CPEC, we have consistently conveyed concerns to China and Pakistan on the projects in so-called CPEC, which are in India’s territory illegally occupied by Pakistan. We resolutely oppose any attempts to change the status quo by other countries, as also by Pakistan, in the areas under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon the parties concerned to cease such activities.”

China had on February 6 pledged closer cooperation with Pakistan under the $60 billion CPEC investment programme and called for resolving the Kashmir issue properly and peacefully while opposing any “unilateral actions” that could complicate the situation as Prime Minister Imran Khan held talks with the top Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping.

Xi said China is willing to join hands with Pakistan to push forward the in-depth development of the CPEC and ensure the implementation of key projects.

“Both sides reiterated that a peaceful and prosperous South Asia is in the common interest of all parties,” said a joint statement issued at the end of Khan’s visit to China to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

“They emphasised the importance of pursuit of dialogue and resolution of all outstanding disputes to promote regional cooperation and advance the goals of lasting peace, stability and shared prosperity in the region,” it said.

“The Pakistan side briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments on the situation in Jammu & Kashmir, including its concerns, position and pressing issues at the moment. The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from history and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation,” it added.

