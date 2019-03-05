App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 08:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

India denied visa to Pakistani devotees wanting to travel to Ajmer Sharif: Minister

The minister said five hundred Pakistani devotees were to leave for the neighbouring country on Thursday India has denied visa to them, according to Radio Pakistan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

India has refused to grant visas to around 500 Pakistani devotees intending to travel to Ajmer Sharif, Pakistan's Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said.

The minister said five hundred Pakistani devotees were to leave for the neighbouring country on Thursday India has denied visa to them, according to Radio Pakistan.

Qadri said said the Ministry has sent an intimation to all the devotees via SMS after it received information of cancellation from the Indian embassy.

The Indian embassy is yet to return the passports of these devotees, he said.

Qadri said Pakistan has granted visas to 5,600 Sikh pilgrims during a year, while visas were also granted to 312 Hindu devotees, reported Radio Pakistan.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 08:10 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.