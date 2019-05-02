App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 09:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

India delivers mixed performance in Asian varsity rankings

The rankings, collated annually by ‘Times Higher Education', found that the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) held on to its 29th rank as a total of 49 Indian institutions made the cut to be included in the list.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

India's universities delivered a mixed performance due to significant changes at individual institutions in the 2019 Asia University Rankings released in London on Thursday.

The rankings, collated annually by ‘Times Higher Education', found that the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) held on to its 29th rank as a total of 49 Indian institutions made the cut to be included in the list.

The number of entries was up from 42 last year, making India the third most-represented nation after Japan and China.

China also emerged as the Asian rankings leader for the first time this year, with its Tsinghua University pushing the National University of Singapore to second place.

related news

“India's performance is mixed, with significant rises and falls for individual institutions,” notes the rankings analysis.

“However, its flagship, the Indian Institute of Science, remains in 29th place, while the Indian Institute of Technology, Indore joins the list at joint 50th," it said.

The analysis noted that India also has more new entrants (five) among the top 20 newcomers in the table than any other country except Japan (also five).

The other Indian universities making the cut to be counted within this year's elite 100 include IIT Bombay and Roorkee at joint 54th, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (62), IIT Kharagpur (76), IIT Kanpur (82) and IIT Delhi (91).

The “success story” of the Asian rankings, now in their seventh year, was classed as China, having overtaken Singapore to top the charts and claiming 72 positions overall – up from 63 last year.

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Hong Kong University and Peking University complete this year's top five behind Tsinghua University and the National University of Singapore in first and second place, respectively.

“This year's table shows that the People's Republic of China is far from the only Asian country to make real higher education progress. Leading universities in Japan and South Korea have made significant gains, many institutions in Malaysia are soaring up the list and there are pockets of excellence in India and Indonesia,” Phil Baty, chief knowledge officer at ‘Times Higher Education', said.

The 2019 ranking comprises 417 universities, expanded from 359 last year, covering 27 countries and regions.

Japan is the most-represented nation, with 103 institutions, and Malaysia makes its debut in the top 40 with the University of Malaya rising eight places to joint 38.

The methodology covers a series of performance indicators, with scores attributed for teaching environment, citation impact and international outlook. The first 200 institutions are ranked, with the remaining entries listed in alphabetical order within bands.
First Published on May 2, 2019 09:30 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Dwayne Johnson will face obstacles in his acting career ahead, predict ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a kiss; J Sisters cheer for the J ...

Bharat Chashni song: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif present the love ant ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Akshay Kumar ignores a reporter when asked w ...

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao beat the heat with sugarcane juice, see pic

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: A quick guide on how to register, where to w ...

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' godown catches fire, props and memor ...

Robert Downey Jr.'s paycheck for playing Iron Man will make you collap ...

Jaya Bachchan takes a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, holds him responsible ...

Govt’s Insolvency Drill Falls Short as Only Five of Dirty Dozen Case ...

Jet Airways Shares Plunge as Bidders Not Keen to Follow Up

Is Cristiano Ronaldo the Secret Buyer of World’s Most Expensive Rs 1 ...

BSNL Removes Rs 10, Rs 20 Prepaid Recharge Packs From Online Channels, ...

Taylor Swift Trying to be Beyonce at Billboard Music Awards Has the Be ...

CBSE Result 2019 Date: Class 10 and Class 12 Results Expected on This ...

‘Mulayam Should Get Honour to be PM, But… ’: Akhilesh Yadav Floa ...

Pompeo Claims Diplomatic Victory for US After Masood Azhar's Designati ...

The Rock to Meet Avengers Endgame Producer Kevin Fiege, What's Cooking ...

A ‘negative list’ for a positive change: How to rev up India’s F ...

Traffic woes, pollution, jobs among top issues for Delhi voters, says ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC bans Pragya Thakur from campaign for 72 hours ...

Masood Azhar a 'global terrorist': Here's how he founded terror group ...

GST collection reaches record high of Rs 1,13,865 crore in April

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex flat, Nifty around 11,750; TVS Motor dow ...

Top stocks to watch out for on May 2: Jet Airways, Maruti Suzuki, Reli ...

Asian shares trade sideways as investors await fresh cues

Top brokerage calls for May 2: Morgan Stanley bullish on Kotak Bank; C ...

Karan Kapadia on debut film Blank, and how Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar's ...

The rise of JAYS: Ignored by national parties, educated tribal youths ...

Villagers in south Goa's Costi reminisce about better days as hopes fo ...

Venezuela protests: 27-year-old woman dies in rioting; 24 injured in M ...

After govt nod, NBCC asks Jaypee Infratech RP to reconsider bid; lende ...

Caster Semenya vs IAAF: CAS upholds 'discriminatory' DSD regulations t ...

In 'A Cup of Tea', Mahindar Nath meditates on love, before and after m ...

The Queer Take: Embracing the hidden parts of your life by casting asi ...

Xiaomi Poco F1 128 GB variant gets a price cut, now available at Rs 20 ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.