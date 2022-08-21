English
    India delivers fresh batch of medical supplies to Afghanistan

    The consignments of medical aid were handed over to the Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul.

    PTI
    August 21, 2022 / 07:52 AM IST
    Representative image

    India on Saturday supplied a fresh batch of medical supplies to Afghanistan as part of its humanitarian assistance.

    The consignments of medical aid were handed over to the Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul. "Today, India supplied the 10th batch of medical assistance as part of India's ongoing humanitarian assistance," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

    In view of the urgent appeals made by the United Nations to assist the Afghan people, India has, so far, supplied 32 tons of medical assistance in 10 batches. The supplies included essential life-saving medicines, anti-TB medicines, 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines etc.

    "These medical consignments have been handed over to the World Health Organization (WHO) and Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul," the MEA said. India has been pitching for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country.

    India has been in touch with several leading powers on the situation in Afghanistan. In June, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a "technical team" in its embassy in the Afghan capital.

    India had withdrawn its officials from the embassy after the Taliban seized power last August following concerns over their security.

    India has not recognised the new regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul, besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

     

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Afghanistan #Humanitarian Assistance #India #Taliban
