India
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2018 12:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, Cuba agree to enhance cooperation in biotechnology, renewable energy

Cuba reiterated support for India's candidature for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India and Cuba have agreed to enhance cooperation in biotechnology, renewable energy and traditional medicine as President Ram Nath Kovind held wide-ranging talks with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel to further cement the strong bilateral ties. Kovind, who arrived here on Thursday on the last leg of his three-nation tour which also took him to Greece and Suriname, commenced his engagements here by paying tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Leter, Kovind met his counterpart Diaz-Canel.

"President Kovind held delegation level talks with President Diaz-Canel of Cuba; both countries agreed to enhance cooperation in biotechnology, renewable energy and traditional medicine," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Cuba also reiterated support for India's candidature for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council.

President also addressed the University of Havana on 'India and the Global South'.

During his address, Kovind stressed on the need for India and Cuba to work work together to push for greater space for developing countries in global governance structures.
First Published on Jun 23, 2018 11:18 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

