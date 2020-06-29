India COVID-19 update: Overall cases near 5.5 lakh; patient recovery rate at 58.67%

A single-day spike of 19,459 COVID-19 cases took India's tally to 5,48,318 on June 29, while the death toll climbed to 16,475 with 380 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

This is the sixth consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 15,000. The country has seen a surge of 3,57,783 infections from June 1 till date.

The number of active cases stands at 2,10,120, while 3,21,722 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, according to the updated data.

"Thus, around 58.67 percent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 83,98,362 samples have been tested up to June 28, with 1,70,560 samples tested on Sunday.

Of the 380 new deaths reported, 156 are from Maharashtra, 65 from Delhi, 54 from Tamil Nadu, 19 from Gujarat, 16 from Karnataka, 12 from Andhra Pradesh, 11 from Uttar Pradesh, 10 from West Bengal, eight from Rajasthan, seven from Madhya Pradesh, five each from Haryana and Punjab, four from Telangana, three from Odisha and one fatality each was reported from Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Goa, Uttarakhand and Bihar.

Of the total 16,475 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra tops the tally with 7,429 deaths, followed by Delhi with 2,623, Gujarat with 1,808, Tamil Nadu with 1,079, Uttar Pradesh with 660, West Bengal with 639, Madhya Pradesh with 557, Rajasthan with 399 and Telangana with 247 deaths.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 223 in Haryana, 207 in Karnataka, 169 in Andhra Pradesh, 133 in Punjab, 94 in Jammu and Kashmir, 60 in Bihar, 38 in Uttarakhand, 22 in Kerala and 21 in Odisha.

Chhattisgarh has registered 13 deaths, Jharkhand 12, Puducherry and Assam 10 each, Himachal Pradesh nine, Chandigarh six, Goa three and Meghalaya, Tripura, Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one fatality each, according to the Health Ministry. More than 70 per cent deaths took place due to comorbidities, it said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 1,64,626, followed by Delhi at 83,077, Tamil Nadu at 82,275, Gujarat at 31,320, Uttar Pradesh at 22,147, West Bengal at 17,283 and Rajasthan at 17,271, according to the ministry data.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 14,419 in Telangana, 13,829 in Haryana, 13,241 in Andhra Pradesh, 13,190 in Karnataka, and 13,186 in Madhya Pradesh.

It has risen to 9,212 in Bihar, 7,206 in Assam, 7,093 in Jammu and Kashmir and 6,614 in Odisha. Punjab has reported 5,216 novel coronavirus infections so far, while Kerala has 4,189 cases.

A total of 2,823 people have been infected by the virus in Uttarakhand, 2,662 in Chhattisgarh, 2,364 in Jharkhand, 1,346 in Tripura, 1,198 in Goa ,1,185 in Manipur, 963 in Ladakh and 916 in Himachal Pradesh.

Puducherry has recorded 619 COVID-19 cases, Chandigarh 429, Nagaland 415, Arunachal Pradesh 182 and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 178 COVID-19 cases.

Mizoram has 148 cases, Sikkim has 88 and Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 76 infections so far, while Meghalaya has recorded 47 cases.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said, adding that 7,285 cases are being reassigned to states.

State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.