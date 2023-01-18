 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India could do better in hydrogen technology than other countries: Cummins India MD

Karunya Rao
Jan 18, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST

etween 2030 and 2040, technologies will compete with each other to figure out which is the best for our country, says Cummins India MD Ashwath Ram. Between 2040 and 2050 is when newer technologies, like fuel cells and battery electric vehicles for commercial vehicles, will become mature, he says.

At the Auto Expo 2023, he spoke to Moneycontrol about the energy crisis in Europe and how it hit the company’s zero-carbon journey. The company is introducing the fuel-agnostic platform in India. This means with the same core platform, we will be able to burn diesel, hydrogen, and propane, and use LNG or CNG, he said.

As India reaches an inflection point, like China between 1995 and 2010, we think there is a multi-year opportunity in India for the economy to grow, he said.

Excerpts:

Q: Thank you so much for taking time out. Let's first talk about the fuel-agnostic solutions you're offering right now at the expo... not only auto solutions, but solutions for other industries, too…

A: Sure. This is a very exciting time for Cummins. At the Auto Expo, we are introducing multiple platforms. We are introducing hydrogen internal combustion engines.

We are also introducing the fuel-agnostic platform, which means that with the same core platform, we will be able to burn diesel, hydrogen, and propane, and use LNG or CNG. We'll also be able to use biodiesel and ethanol. So, this is a unique approach, a first-of-its-kind.