India could do better in hydrogen technology than other countries: Cummins India MD

At the Auto Expo 2023, he spoke to Moneycontrol about the energy crisis in Europe and how it hit the company’s zero-carbon journey. The company is introducing the fuel-agnostic platform in India. This means with the same core platform, we will be able to burn diesel, hydrogen, and propane, and use LNG or CNG, he said.

As India reaches an inflection point, like China between 1995 and 2010, we think there is a multi-year opportunity in India for the economy to grow, he said.

Excerpts:

Q: Thank you so much for taking time out. Let's first talk about the fuel-agnostic solutions you're offering right now at the expo... not only auto solutions, but solutions for other industries, too…

A: Sure. This is a very exciting time for Cummins. At the Auto Expo, we are introducing multiple platforms. We are introducing hydrogen internal combustion engines.

We are also introducing the fuel-agnostic platform, which means that with the same core platform, we will be able to burn diesel, hydrogen, and propane, and use LNG or CNG. We'll also be able to use biodiesel and ethanol. So, this is a unique approach, a first-of-its-kind.

We are also introducing fuel-cell electric and battery-electric vehicles. So, a very broad range of products, including electrolyzers, are being introduced in India.

Q: How big an opportunity is it for Cummins India? What are the alternative fuel solutions you are planning over the next couple of years? How do you see your business or your business mix shaping up, going forward?

A: It's a very interesting question. We think it's a destination-zero journey. By destination zero, we mean we hope to become a zero-carbon company by 2050. India itself has an ambition to become a zero-carbon country by 2070. So, Cummins will have all the technologies ready, well before that.

Now, the rate of change, and which technology will succeed will depend on the infrastructure. We think that, between now and 2030, the existing technologies, as well as LNG, CNG, biodiesel and ethanol, all will be the predominant technologies.

Between 2030 and 2040 is the period we call the messy middle. There, multiple technologies will compete with each other to figure out which is the best for our country. It will be different for different countries. Our country is rich in clean, green solar and wind energies. So we could do better in hydrogen, compared to other countries.

Then comes a period between 2040 and 2050. That's when some of these newer technologies, like fuel cells and battery electric vehicles for commercial vehicles, will become mature and can be scaled up. That's when we think a greater migration will take place to those technologies. So, we see a three-part migration and we are ready for it. As infrastructure in India develops, we will be ready with any path of migration.

Q: Since we're talking about different forms and sources of energy, you have a fair share of business coming in from Europe. And, of course, we've seen the energy crisis playing out in that zone for quite some time now. Have you witnessed any impact of that? What is your sense right now?

A: What we're seeing is that with Europe being impacted by gas supplies from Russia, many European countries are actually reverting to the use of diesel. This means the infrastructure for some of the new technologies, like battery electric vehicles and hydrogen, are not yet in place. So, they have no option but to revert to diesel, which is available.

So, we are seeing a little bit of a setback to get to this destination zero, but it also means that technologies in which we already have major investments, as far as capacities are concerned, are getting utilised in a better way.

Q: If we look at the overall business landscape and the overall business of Cummins India right now, how are capacity utilisation levels looking like and where is the most amount of growth coming from?

A: Right. Cummins has been in India for 60 years now and our growth has been very tightly linked to the GDP growth of the country. So as GDP starts to grow and as we try to become this $3-trillion and later $5-trillion economy, we are seeing growth opportunities pretty much in all parts of our business. In power generation, for example, we are seeing the need for electricity increasing.

Mobility, which has seen a kind of recession between 2019 and 2022, is starting to bounce back. As India reaches an inflection point, like China, between 1995 and 2010, we think there is a multi-year opportunity in India for the economy to grow.

With that, we also see the mobility market growing.

And the third, of course, is core infrastructure, where roads, etc., are being built and all of that uses Cummins' equipment. So, pretty much in every space that you are present, I'm pretty optimistic there are good growth opportunities for us, moving forward.

Q: Could you give us some colour on the order book visibility and how the utilisation levels are?

A: Currently, utilisation is still coming out of the COVID phase. We are still at, I would say, anywhere between 60 percent and 80 percent, depending on the type of business we are in.

Q: Exports have also gotten hit because of supply-chain issues. Of course, it's not just you, but industry-wide, that has been the phenomenon. So talk to us about what is Cummins doing now to not only ramp up exports, but also to boost profitability. Even margins, in the last few quarters, have been a bit of a concern from an investor's standpoint.

A: So, exports have been actually doing better in the last two years than they have done in a while. They've actually recovered. In the recent few quarters,

exports for our group have been better than in the past. We remain pretty optimistic that the investments we have made in new products for scale and cost reduction will yield us more exports and growth opportunities. So, I remain optimistic about exports as well.

Q: Do you see softening in commodity prices helping margins? Do you have any visibility on how they'll recover or by when they will bounce back?

A: Yes. I had indicated in earlier discussions as well that while commodities rose at a very fast pace in the previous five or six quarters, they have just started to soften in the past two quarters. So, the price hikes we took in the past, we are still having a little bit of catch-up to do.

We think there will be some amount of catch-up happening. So, we remain confident that we will be able to have better margins because of this catch-up.

Q: Okay, that's good to know. Now, I want to talk about the PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme. How much benefits have you seen so far, or do you foresee in the near future? Which are the sectors in the manufacturing space whose inclusion can boost your growth?

A: I think all sectors we are present in currently are covered under the PLI scheme, and we are very excited about the scheme. I think it's well focused on getting scale on making more in India and quickly returning money to folks who are putting in new technology and taking some risks. We are quite happy with the way the PLI schemes are structured. We hope to take advantage of them and utilise them to do more manufacturing and scale up more in India.

Q: So, by when do you expect the benefits to effectively start showing? Of course, the budget is round the corner. Do you expect more segments in manufacturing to be included? What are the other expectations you have from the budget?

A: I think it has already been announced that, probably, electronics is also going to come into the PLI scheme. As of now, most of the electronic items we use are imported by the company. So, making that also in India will certainly help us localise, reduce our overall cost structure and help us make more products out of India.

Certainly, that's going to be helping us. I think it's pretty optimistic about how the market will react to this. We think that this kind of core investment in infrastructure and capacities will help Cummins and India in the long run.

I can't give an exact date. It is happening in phases. And, you know, we are confident that this will be good for us and the country.

Q: Finally, do you have a message to your investors and stakeholders about the one big growth area for Cummins they should watch out for?

A: We're introducing many, many, products and customers always know us for innovation and dependability. We are bringing in absolute market-leading innovative products and they are designed to be more robust, and provide better value than ever in our history.

I want our stakeholders to know that we are a strong company and we will continue to build on things we have done in the past.