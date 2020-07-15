App
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India coronavirus update | Single-day spike of 29,429 COVID-19 cases in India

The number of recoveries stands at 5,92,031, while there are 3,19,840 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India registered a record single-day jump of 29,429 COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 9,36,181 on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed to 24,309 with 582 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries stands at 5,92,031, while there are 3,19,840 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Close

"Thus, around 63.24 percent of patients have recovered so far," an official said. The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

Of the 582 new deaths reported, 213 are from Maharashtra, 85 from Karnataka, 67 from Tamil Nadu, 43 from Andhra Pradesh, 35 from Delhi, 28 from Uttar Pradesh, 24 from West Bengal, 14 each from Bihar and Gujarat , 10 each from Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. Punjab has reported nine fatalities followed by Jammu and Kashmir with eight, Assam, Haryana and Odisha four each, Jharkhand three, Chandigarh two while Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Kerala and Uttarakhand have reported one death each.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 10:20 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 crisis #Current Affairs #India

