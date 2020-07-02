App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India coronavirus update: COVID-19 cases rise from 5 lakh to 6 lakh in just 5 days; recovery rate above 59%

The COVID-19 caseload increased to 6,04,641 while 434 people have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past six lakh cases on Thursday with a single-day increase of 19,148 new infections, just five days after it crossed the five-lakh mark, while the death toll rose to 17,834, according to the Union health ministry data.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 3,59,859 while one patient has migrated. There are 2,26,947 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country at present.

"Thus, around 59.52 percent of patients have recovered so far," an official said. The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

Of the 434 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 198 are from Maharashtra, 63 from Tamil Nadu, 61 from Delhi, 21 each from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, 15 from West Bengal, nine from Madhya Pradesh, eight from Rajasthan, seven each from Telangana and Karnataka, six from Andhra Pradesh, five from Punjab, four each from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, three from Bihar and one each from Chhattisgarh and Goa.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:40 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

