India coronavirus update: COVID-19 tally races past 55 lakh; recovery rate rises to 80.86%

India's COVID-19 infection tally crossed 55 lakh on Tuesday, while a record 1,01,468 patients recovered in a day, taking their number to 44,97,867 and pushing the recovery rate to 80.86 percent, the Union health ministry data showed.

The coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 55,62,663, with 75,083 new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to88,935as the virus claimed 1,053 more lives during the same period, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.60 percent.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

There are 9,75,861 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 17.54 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative total of 6,53,25,779 samples have been tested up to September 21, with 9,33,185 samples being tested on Monday.