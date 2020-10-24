172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|india-coronavirus-update-covid-19-tally-climbs-to-78-lakh-recovery-rate-nears-90-6008161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2020 10:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

India coronavirus update: COVID-19 tally climbs to 78 lakh; recovery rate nears 90%

The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 78,14,682 and the death toll to 1,17,956, with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 650 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the ministry data updated at 8 am on Saturday showed.

PTI

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 78.14 lakh with 53,370 fresh cases in a day, while 70,16,046 people have so far recuperated pushing the national recovery rate to 89.78 percent on Saturday, the Union health ministry said.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.51 percent.

There are 6,80,680 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 8.71 percent of the total caseload, the ministry data said.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,13,82,564 samples have been tested up to October 23, with 12,69,479 samples tested on Friday.
First Published on Oct 24, 2020 10:15 am
