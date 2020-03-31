App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 10:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

India coronavirus death toll rises to 35, cases climb to 1,397

The active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,238, while 123 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry data stated in an updated data on Monday night.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The number of coronavirus cases climbed to 1,397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country, while the death toll rose to 35, according to the Union Health Ministry.



Three fresh deaths -- two in Punjab and one in Maharashtra -- were reported, it added.

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 10:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #Health Ministry #India

