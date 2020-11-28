India controlling COVID-19 spread better than developed nations as cases, deaths per million lesser when compared

A firefighter sanitises the premises on the first day of the Durga Puja festival, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)

Despite the fact, India registered 93.5 lakh coronavirus cases since its emergence and over 1.36 lakh people succumbing to the disease, India's cases per million and number of deaths per million have been comparatively lesser than most developed nations.

In comparison to the countries like the United States of America where the cases per million are 40,000, India has 6,731 cases per million as of November 28, 2020.

Apart from this, India's COVID-19 cases are much lesser than developed countries like the United Kingdom (23,361), France (33,424), Brazil (29,129) and Italy (25,456). With details pouring in every day, these countries have 4-5 times more COVID-19 cases per million.

Apart from these, India's per million deaths of people due to the deadly virus stands at 98, which is comparatively lower than most of the nations.

In comparison to India, the USA saw 813 deaths per million, while the UK has registered 846 deaths. Similarly, countries like Brazil, France, Spain and Italy have registered 805, 780, 955 and 888 deaths per million. All of these countries have 8-9 times more deaths per million than India due to COVID-19.

As per the current coronavirus curve, a downward trend is clearly visible in the country. India registered almost 97,894 cases in September when COVID-19 was at its peak, but now the daily coronavirus cases have dropped to 43,174 (November 26, 2020).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad to take stock of the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the pharmaceutical firm. He is also supposed to visit the Serum Institute of India in Pune to review COVID-19 vaccine development.