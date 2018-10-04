App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 09:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

India continues to be world's largest BPM base, generated $32.5 bn revenue: Nasscom

The Indian BPM industry is estimated to now account for over 37 percent share in global sourcing and is witnessing a 1.7X revenue growth.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Industry body Nasscom said India continues to be the largest BPM (business process management) base in the world, generating close to $32.5 billion in revenue with an employee strength of 1.2 million.

The Indian BPM industry is estimated to now account for over 37 percent share in global sourcing and is witnessing a 1.7X revenue growth. This is set to grow from $154 billion to a projected $167 billion in FY18, an increase of almost 8 percent, Nasscom said in a statement.

"As digital technologies reshape businesses, this industry with its foundation in domain and process expertise, is increasingly innovating to emerge as the hub for digital solutions. Upskilling for digital, acquiring competencies through acquisitions or partnerships, building platforms and products, and leveraging centers of excellence in new technologies are some of the key priorities of companies in the BPM industry," Nasscom Vice-Chairman and WNS CEO Keshav R Murugesh said.

Nasscom, which hosted its BPM Strategy Summit 2018 in Bengaluru, highlighted that the industry is taking advantage of emerging technologies such as Robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI), digital communications, Internet of Things (IoT), cognitive computing and more, to improve profitability, collaboration and competitiveness.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 09:46 pm

tags #Business #India #Nasscom

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.