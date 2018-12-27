App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 10:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

India consistently conveys its concerns to China on activity over Bramhaputra: Govt

He said the Chinese side has conveyed to India on several occasions that they are only undertaking run-of the-river hydropower projects, which do not involve diversion of water of the Brahmaputra.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

India has consistently conveyed its concerns over the Bramhaputra river to China and urged the country to ensure that interests of downstream states are not harmed by any activities in the upstream areas, the government informed the Lok Sabha.

Minister of State for Water Resources and River Development Arjun Ram Meghwal was replying to a question on whether the water of Brahmaputra was being diverted towards Xinjiang province by construction of a 1,000 km tunnel by China.

"As per the information provided by MEA, government has seen media reports in this regard. The government has also noted that the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a public statement rejected such media reports as untrue," he said in a written response.

"As a lower riparian State with considerable established user rights to the waters of the trans-border rivers, the government has consistently conveyed its views and concerns to the Chinese authorities, including at the highest levels, and has urged them to ensure that the interests of downstream States are not harmed by any activities in upstream areas," Meghwal said.

He said the Chinese side has conveyed to India on several occasions that they are only undertaking run-of the-river hydropower projects, which do not involve diversion of water of the Brahmaputra.
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 10:25 pm

tags #China #India #World News

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.