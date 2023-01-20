 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

India considers full implementation of 13A in Sri Lanka 'critical' for achieving reconciliation with minority Tamil community: Jaishankar

PTI
Jan 20, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST

India has been pressing Sri Lanka to implement the 13th Amendment which was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987. The 13A provides for the devolution of power to the Tamil community.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Reuters file image)

India considers the full implementation of the 13th Amendment in Sri Lanka "critical" for achieving reconciliation with the minority Tamil community, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday, underlining that New Delhi has always supported both the political and economic stability in the island nation.

India has been pressing Sri Lanka to implement the 13th Amendment which was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987. The 13A provides for the devolution of power to the Tamil community.

Fully implementation of the 13th Amendment to Sri Lanka's Constitution will facilitate unity among all the communities in the island nation so that they could live as one.

"India has always supported both the political and economic stability of Sri Lanka," Jaishankar said in a press statement after talks with Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Foreign Minister Ali Sabry.

He further said that he shared with Lankan President Wickremesinghe, "our considered view that the full implementation of the 13th Amendment and early conduct of provincial elections is critical" for both the political and economic stability of the debt-ridden island nation.

"Durable efforts towards reconciliation are in the interests of all sections in Sri Lanka. I also spoke of the need to pay special attention to the requirements of the Indian-origin Tamil community," he said.