India condemns terror attack on education centre in Kabul

PTI
Oct 01, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST

"Indian strongly condemns the continued targeting of innocent students at educational places," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

India on Saturday strongly condemned the terror attack on an educational institution in Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul that left more than 20 people dead and dozens wounded.

The suicide attack at Kaaj Educational Centre took place on Friday and most of the victims were female students, according to reports from Kabul.

"We are saddened by yesterday's terror attack at the Kaaj Educational Center in Dasht-e-Barchi, Kabul and extend our condolences to the families of the victims," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. "Indian strongly condemns the continued targeting of innocent students at educational places," he said.

