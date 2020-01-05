App
Last Updated : Jan 05, 2020 04:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

India condemns 'targeted killing' of Sikh community member in Pakistan's Peshawar

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Pakistan should stop "prevaricating" and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the crime

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India on Sunday strongly condemned the "targeted killing" of a minority Sikh community member in Pakistan's Peshawar.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Pakistan should stop "prevaricating" and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the crime.

"India strongly condemns the targeted killing of minority Sikh community member in Peshawar that follows the recent despicable vandalism and desecration of the holy Gurdwara Sri Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib and the unresolved case of abduction, forced conversion and marriage of a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur," the MEA said.

It said the government of Pakistan should act in defence of their own minorities instead of "preaching sermons" about it to other countries.

First Published on Jan 5, 2020 04:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

