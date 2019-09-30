App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 11:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

India committed to creating solutions for global applications: PM Modi

From schools to higher education and research, an ecosystem was being created that it becomes a medium for innovation even as the country was one among the top three startup ecosystems, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the country's innovation ecosystem and said it was committed to creating Indian solutions for global applications.

From schools to higher education and research, an ecosystem was being created that it becomes a medium for innovation even as the country was one among the top three startup ecosystems, he said.

India was poised to become a USD 5 trillion economy and innovation and startups will play a crucial role in that, he added.

"We are encouraging innovation and incubation for two big reasons-- one is we want easy solutions to solve India's problems to make life easier."

"And another (is) we in India want to find solutions for the whole of the world. Indian solutions for global applications. This is our goal and our commitment," he said at the Singapore India Hackathon 2019 at IIT-Madras.

Lauding the participants of the hackathon for coming up with various solutions, Modi particularly singled out one regarding camera, saying it will be useful in the Parliament.

"I specially like the solution about cameras to detect who is paying attention. Now what will happen you know-- I will talk to my Speaker in the Parliament (Om Birla)...and I am sure it will be very useful to the Parliamentarians," he said as the gathering broke out in laughter.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 30, 2019 11:19 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

