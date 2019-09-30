India committed to creating solutions for global applications: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the country's innovation ecosystem and said it was committed to creating Indian solutions for global applications.

From schools to higher education and research, an ecosystem was being created that it becomes a medium for innovation even as the country was one among the top three startup ecosystems, he said.

India was poised to become a USD 5 trillion economy and innovation and startups will play a crucial role in that, he added.

"We are encouraging innovation and incubation for two big reasons-- one is we want easy solutions to solve India's problems to make life easier."

"And another (is) we in India want to find solutions for the whole of the world. Indian solutions for global applications. This is our goal and our commitment," he said at the Singapore India Hackathon 2019 at IIT-Madras.

Lauding the participants of the hackathon for coming up with various solutions, Modi particularly singled out one regarding camera, saying it will be useful in the Parliament.