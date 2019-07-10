App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 05:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

India clearly conveyed its requirement for S-400 to US: Govt

In a written reply to a question, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said a contract for the supply of the Russian S-400 Long Range Surface to Air Missile System to India was concluded in October 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's requirement for Russia's S-400 missile defence system has been clearly conveyed to the American side, including during US Secretary of Secretary Mike Pompeo's recent visit to New Delhi, the government told the Lok Sabha on July 10.

In a written reply to a question, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said a contract for the supply of the Russian S-400 Long Range Surface to Air Missile System to India was concluded in October 2018.

On whether procurement of S-400 missiles by India has been opposed and threatened with a ban, he said the US 'Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act' (CAATSA) requires the imposition of certain sanctions on persons or entities that have knowingly engaged in a "significant transaction" with the defence or intelligence sectors of Russia.

Close

The US Department of State will determine whether a transaction is "significant" for the purposes of section 231 of CAATSA on a case-by-case basis, Muraleedharan said.

related news

The US National Defence Authorization Act of FY 2019 contains a provision for presidential waiver for CAATSA sanctions subject to reporting and certification requirements by the administration, he said.

The government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard it, he said.

"Our requirement for the S-400 system has been clearly conveyed to the U.S. side, including during the visit of U.S. Secretary of State to India on June 26, 2019," Muraleedharan said.

The Indian government had said earlier that it will start receiving the missile systems from Russia from October next year and the deliveries will be completed by April 2023.

There were apprehensions about the payment mechanism for the deal in the wake of the US sanctions against Russia.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mike Pompeo #S-400 missile defence system #United States

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.