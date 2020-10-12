India, China to hold 7th round of commander-level talks today: 10 key points on LAC dispute

Senior commanders and foreign ministry officials of India and China are expected to hold talks on the ongoing border tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Both sides will discuss steps to be taken to diffuse the tension along the LAC. A series of diplomatic and military talks have been held but no concrete breakthrough has been achieved yet.

Here are 10 key points about the ongoing India-China border tension:

1. The 7th round of high-level military talks is slated to begin at 12 noon in Chushul on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh on October 12.

2. The Indian delegation will be led by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps of the Indian Army, and it will comprise Lt Gen PGK Menon and Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs Naveen Srivastava, among others. Srivastava had attended the military talks on September 21 for the first time.

3. Today's meeting will be Lt Gen Singh's last round of talks with the Chinese military as he is slated to take charge as head of the Indian Military Academy around October 15. Lt Gen Menon will succeed Lt Gen Singh as the commander of 14 Corps on October 14.

4. The China Study Group (CSG), comprising Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs have finalised India's strategy for the military talks, PTI reported.

5. India will press for early and complete disengagement of troops by China from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh during the talks. The agenda of the talks is to firm up a roadmap for disengagement of troops from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

6. The sixth round of commander-level talks was held on September 21 following which India and China announced a slew of decisions, including not to send more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground and avoid taking any actions that may further complicate matters.

7. During the last round of Corps Commander-level talks, the Chinese military insisted on the withdrawal of troops by the Indian Army from several strategic heights in Mukhpari, Rezang La and Magar hill areas around the southern bank of Pangong lake. Indian troops occupied the strategic heights after the Chinese military attempted to intimidate them in the southern bank of Pangong Lake on August 29.

8. The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated following at least three attempts by the Chinese military to "intimidate" Indian troops along the northern and southern bank of Pangong lake area between August 29 and September 8 where even shots were fired in the air for the first time at the LAC in 45 years.

9. As the tensions escalated, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi held talks in Moscow on September 10 where they reached on the five-point agreement to defuse the situation in eastern Ladakh. The agreement was the basis for the sixth round of Corps commander-level talks.