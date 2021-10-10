India, China to hold 13th round of military talks on Ladakh standoff. Here's what to expect

File image: Indian Army trucks in Ladakh region (Image: AP Photo)

India and China will hold the 13th round of Corps Commander-level talks on October 10 to solve the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

The talks are expected to begin at 10:30 AM at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the LAC, sources told PTI.

Lt General PGK Menon, commander of the Leh-based XIV Corps will lead the talks on the Indian side. Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang Military District, will lead the Chinese side, The Indian Express reported.

The last round of talks was held on August 2, following which the two armies completed disengagement at Gogra, or Patrol Point-17A.

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on October 9 said the military build-up by China in the eastern Ladakh region and new infrastructure development to sustain the large-scale deployment are matters of concern.

"So, it means that they (PLA) are there to stay. We are keeping a close watch on all these developments, but if they are there to stay, we are there to stay too," he said at the India Today Conclave, as quoted by PTI.

Hindustan Times reported that the two militaries may chalk out a disengagement plan for the troops at Hot Springs.

"Problems at Hot Springs, or Patrol Point-15, are likely to be discussed during the talks," an official told the publication.

The talks also come just soon after two recent border transgressions by Chinese troops.

Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a brief face-off near Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh last week, PTI reported. The standoff was resolved within few hours following talks between commanders.

On August 30, close to 100 soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) transgressed the LAC in the Barahoti sector.

(With inputs from PTI)