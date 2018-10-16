India, China should maintain peace, tranquillity at border: Chinese diplomat

A senior Chinese diplomat said he was not aware of an incident of a group of soldiers from his country crossing the Line of Actual Control near Arunachal Pradesh before returning after Indian security personnel objected to it.

Chinese Consul-General in Kolkata Ma Zhanwu, however, emphasised that the two countries maintain peace and tranquillity along the border areas.

"I have not heard about that. I believe that the two countries can maintain peace and tranquillity along the border area. This is also a wish of our top leaders Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping," he told PTI when asked about the issue.

Official sources said that the incident of Chinese Army coming into Dibang valley of Arunchal Pradesh had taken place around July 25.

They said it was "not a transgression" and that the Chinese Army personnel came to the Indian side due to varying perception of the LAC - the de facto border between the two countries.

Ma said to improve the relationship between the two countries they are focusing at greater cultural exchanges.