 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

India, China, Russia abstain on 1st UNSC resolution on Myanmar in 74 years that calls for end to violence, release of political prisoners

PTI
Dec 22, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

The 15-nation Security Council, under India's Presidency this month, adopted the resolution Wednesday after 12 members voted in favour, none against and India, China and Russia abstained.

United Nations

India, China and Russia abstained in the UN Security Council on a draft resolution that demanded an immediate end to violence in Myanmar and urged the military junta to release political prisoners, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

The 15-nation Security Council, under India's Presidency this month, adopted the resolution Wednesday after 12 members voted in favour, none against and India, China and Russia abstained.

This is the first Security Council resolution adopted on Myanmar in 74 years. The only other UNSC resolution on Myanmar was in 1948 after the country formerly known as Burma got independence from Britain when the Council recommended to the General Assembly 'that the Union of Burma' be admitted to membership in the United Nations.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, presiding over the meeting, delivered the explanation of the vote in her national capacity and said New Delhi believes that the complex situation in Myanmar calls for an approach of 'quiet and patient diplomacy'.

She said any other course will not help in resolving the long-standing issues which have prevented enduring peace, stability, progress and democratic governance.

"Under the current circumstances, we are of the considered view that a UN Security Council resolution may entrench the parties in their inflexible positions rather than encourage them to pursue an inclusive political dialogue."