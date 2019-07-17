App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 01:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, China respecting bilateral pacts for peace at border: Rajnath Singh

Singh said specific guidance has been given to respective armies so that peace is maintained and the border is managed properly.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India and China are respecting bilateral pacts to ensure peace and tranquillity along the border, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Lok Sabha on July 17.

Making a statement on the prevailing situation along the Sino-Indian border, Singh said there is complete restraint by the armed forces of India and China at Doklam, which saw months long stand-off between armed forces of the two countries in 2017.

The Defence Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a summit meeting at Wuhan where it was decided that peace and tranquility will be maintained at the border.

Close

Singh said specific guidance has been given to respective armies so that peace is maintained and the border is managed properly.

"India and China are respecting bilateral pacts to ensure peace and tranquillity along border," he said.
Read More
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.