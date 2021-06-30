India, China prepare for military talks with focus on de-escalation from remaining friction points

Representative image

Indian and Chinese officials are set to hold the next round of corps commander level talks for further disengagement at the LAC. The talks are likely to focus on de-escalation and disengagement of troops from general areas Gogra and Hot Springs.

"The dates of the agreed 12th round of the India-China senior commanders’ dialogue will be fixed through military channels, but the discussion will be restricted to de-escalation from Gogra and Hot Springs," as per a Hindustan Times report.

Read: General Bipin Rawat visits forward posts along LAC with China in central sector

The 2013 friction point of Depsang Bulge, south of Daulet Beg Oldi, will not be taken up by the senior military commanders but dealt with at the local commanders level, the officials told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

India and China were locked in a military standoff at multiple friction points in eastern Ladakh since early May last year. However, they completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong lake in February following a series of military and diplomatic talks.

The two sides are now engaged in talks to extend the disengagement process to the remaining friction points. India has been particularly pressing for disengagement of troops in Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang.

Following the escalation of tension with China in eastern Ladakh in June 2020, India significantly enhanced the alert level all along the nearly 3,500 km-long Line of Actual Control.