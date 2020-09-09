India-China News LIVE Updates | After fresh tensions, China says it hopes for disengagement 'as soon as possible'
India-China News LIVE Updates: Tensions escalated manifold along the LAC in eastern Ladakh after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.
India China border tension escalated further after fresh border confrontation erupted between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. While China accused Indian troops of firing warning shots and 'provoking' the PLA, Indian Army rubbished Beijing's claims. In a statement, the Indian Army said, "India is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation on the LAC. However, China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate." At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to using of any aggressive means, including firing, it said. Meanwhile, China said that Indian troops violated a bilateral agreement and fired warning shots in the air during a confrontation with Chinese personnel on the disputed border near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake on September 7.Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has described the India-China border situation in eastern Ladakh as "very serious." He said there is a need for "very very deep conversation" between the two sides at a political level. Jaishankar said the state of the relationship with China and the state of border situation with the country cannot be de-linked. Tensions escalated manifold along the LAC in eastern Ladakh after the Galwan Valley clashes. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details. According to an American intelligence report, the number of casualties on the Chinese side was 35. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
China says it hopes disengagement soon
Russia hopes India, China resolve border row through talks
India-China latest news updates | Recap: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had earlier described the India-China border situation in eastern Ladakh as "very serious. He said there is a need for "very very deep conversation" between the two sides at a political level. Speaking at an interactive session by the Indian Express newspaper, Jaishankar said the state of the relationship with China and the state of border situation with the country cannot be de-linked. Jaishankar is expected to have talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow. Continue reading..
China says it hopes for disengagement as soon as possible
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian spoke about disengagement when asked at a media briefing about restoration of the status quo by disengaging the troops. "You have a good wish. We all hope our troops get back to their camping area and there won't be any more confrontation in the border areas. You know that place has a very bad natural condition and it is above a height of 4,000 metres, he said.
"In winter this is not good for humans to live. So we hope, through diplomatic and military channels and through consultations on the ground we can achieve disengagement as soon as possible and reach consensus," he added. (PTI)
India-China border news LIVE updates | Russia will not play role of mediator: Deputy Chief of the Russian embassy Roman Babushkin
"We are not participating in the resolution of disputes between the two countries. We are focusing on the creation of a positive atmosphere for it," Deputy Chief of the Russian embassy Roman Babushkin said, ruling out the possibility of Russia playing the role of a mediator unless it is asked to do so by both India and China. The Russian diplomat said though the SCO Charter doesn't allow any bilateral dispute to be taken up, the bloc provides a platform to create mutual trust and finding common ground between member countries.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar left for Moscow on Sepember 8 on a four-day visit to attend a ministerial meeting of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). He will have a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of the SCO meet.
India-China border news LIVE updates | Would like to see "de-escalation and disengagement" through talks: Deputy Chief of the Russian embassy
Deputy Chief of the Russian embassy Roman Babushkin said his government would like to see "de-escalation and disengagement" through talks in eastern Ladakh. "We hope that India and China will find a solution to the border issues through dialogue," he said at an online interaction with journalists.
India-China border news LIVE updates | Russia hopes India and China will be able to resolve border row through talks
Russia has exuded confidence that India and China will be able to resolve the border standoff through dialogue, and ruled out any possibility of its mediation between the two countries unless asked by both of them. Deputy Chief of the Russian embassy Roman Babushkin said his government would like to see "de-escalation and disengagement" through talks in eastern Ladakh. (PTI)
India-China border news LIVE updates | As fresh border confrontation erupted between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, China said it hoped that disengagement can be achieved as soon as possible through mutual consultations, flagging approaching harsh winter in the region. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian expressed this hope hours after India and China accused each other of firing in the air near the Pangong lake at the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh on Monday.
India-China border news LIVE updates | As India and China accused each other of firing in the air near the Pangong lake at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh on September 8, the Indian Army said that despite the "grave provocation" its troops exercised "great restraint" and behaved in a mature and responsible manner. Continue reading..
