India-China News LIVE Updates | After fresh tensions, China says it hopes for disengagement 'as soon as possible'

India China border tension escalated further after fresh border confrontation erupted between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. While China accused Indian troops of firing warning shots and 'provoking' the PLA, Indian Army rubbished Beijing's claims. In a statement, the Indian Army said, "India is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation on the LAC. However, China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate." At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to using of any aggressive means, including firing, it said. Meanwhile, China said that Indian troops violated a bilateral agreement and fired warning shots in the air during a confrontation with Chinese personnel on the disputed border near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake on September 7.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has described the India-China border situation in eastern Ladakh as "very serious." He said there is a need for "very very deep conversation" between the two sides at a political level. Jaishankar said the state of the relationship with China and the state of border situation with the country cannot be de-linked. Tensions escalated manifold along the LAC in eastern Ladakh after the Galwan Valley clashes. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details. According to an American intelligence report, the number of casualties on the Chinese side was 35.