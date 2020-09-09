India-China News LIVE Updates | After fresh tensions, China says it hopes for disengagement 'as soon as possible'

for India-China border news LIVE updates | After fresh tensions in Ladakh, China says it hopes for disengagement as soon as possible

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian spoke about disengagement when asked at a media briefing about restoration of the status quo by disengaging the troops. "You have a good wish. We all hope our troops get back to their camping area and there won't be any more confrontation in the border areas. You know that place has a very bad natural condition and it is above a height of 4,000 metres, he said.

"In winter this is not good for humans to live. So we hope, through diplomatic and military channels and through consultations on the ground we can achieve disengagement as soon as possible and reach consensus," he added. (PTI)