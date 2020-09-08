Live now
India China News LIVE Updates | China accuses Indian troops of firing 'warning shots'
India China News LIVE Updates: Tensions escalated manifold along the LAC in eastern Ladakh after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.
India China border tension has escalated on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) after an incident of firing took place on the LAC in Eastern Ladakh sector. Troops of India and China have been engaged in a stand-off in the region for over three months. Issuing a statement on the firing, China accused Indian troops of violating a bilateral agreement and firing warning shots in the air during a confrontation with Chinese personnel on the disputed border near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake on September 7.Chinese border guards took "countermeasures" to stabilise the situation, Zhang Shuili, the spokesman for the military's western command theatre, said in a statement published by the military's official news website. The statement did not make clear what those measures were or whether Chinese troops also fired warning shots. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
Situation in Eastern Ladakh 'very serious': S Jaishankar
China claims India violated bilateral agreement
Border tension esclates further
India China border news LIVE updates | BSF's role more important as two neighbouring countries planning against India: DG Rakesh Asthana
The role of the Border Security Force has become more important as "our neighbouring countries" are planning against India, BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana said on September 6, in an apparent reference to Sino-India border situation in Ladakh and frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan. Asthana concluded his three-day tour with a visit to Forward Defence Locations (FDLs) along the Line of Control (LoC) in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch where he took stock of the prevailing situation, a BSF release said. (PTI)
Read: Where is Pangong Tso, the site of the latest clash
Unlike the June 15 face-off, the latest confrontation happened on the southern bank of the Pangong lake, not the Galwan Valley. The expansive lake, sections of which are controlled by India and China, is south of the Galwan Valley. The Valley and the northern tip of the lake are over 80 kilometres away, as the crow flies.
India China border news LIVE updates | Ahead of his expected talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on September 7 said the state of the border with China cannot be de-linked from the state of the overall relationship with the neighbouring country. The external affairs minister also described the situation in eastern Ladakh as "very serious" which he said calls for "very very deep conversation" between the two sides at a political level. (PTI)
Read: India-China border tension: Firing at LAC in Eastern Ladakh sector
Incident of firing took place on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh sector where troops of India and China have been engaged in a stand-off for over three months. The incident comes in two days before External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow.
