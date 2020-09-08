India China News LIVE Updates | China accuses Indian troops of firing 'warning shots'

India China border tension has escalated on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) after an incident of firing took place on the LAC in Eastern Ladakh sector. Troops of India and China have been engaged in a stand-off in the region for over three months. Issuing a statement on the firing, China accused Indian troops of violating a bilateral agreement and firing warning shots in the air during a confrontation with Chinese personnel on the disputed border near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake on September 7.

Chinese border guards took "countermeasures" to stabilise the situation, Zhang Shuili, the spokesman for the military's western command theatre, said in a statement published by the military's official news website. The statement did not make clear what those measures were or whether Chinese troops also fired warning shots.