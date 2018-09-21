App
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 02:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, China need to work together: Maa Zhanwu

The relations between the two countries have seen much progress and the meeting with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in July opened a new chapter in bilateral ties, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Consul General of People's Republic of China in Kolkata Maa Zhanwu has said his country along with India needed to work together for greater welfare of the world.

"We need to further promote exchanges and cooperation between the two great nations to contribute significantly to promoting world peace", Zhanwu said while addressing the 69th anniversary of inception of People's Republic of China on Thursday night.

Talking about his country, he said, "China was a poor country and there was poverty. But now China is changing into a developed country."

At the 19th Congress of Communist Party of China, the footprint for becoming a "strong, prosperous and a beautiful country" had been already laid down.

Zhanwu said, "This year is the 40th anniversary of reforms in China. China is now number one in foreign exchange reserves with the economy growing steadily".
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 02:54 pm

