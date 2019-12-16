India, China likely to discuss border issues in Agra: Report

India and China are looking to stabilise relations and discuss the contentious boundary issues between the two nations at Agra in Uttar Pradesh, The Times of India has reported.

According to the report, this round of boundary talks will be attended by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi.

The report states that according to the plan, Wang will land in India on December 20 and will depart to Agra for the scheduled dialogue the very next day.

During the last round of border talks, held in Chengdu, China, Wang had reportedly given Doval a guided tour of Mount Qingcheng. This time around, the report states, Doval is expected to do the same at Taj, one of the seven Wonders of the World located in Agra.

According to the report, boundary talks have earlier been staid affairs and have been held away from the media glare. While the report states that there hasn't been much progress in the talks in recent times, Wang had come up with an "early harvest" proposal on the boundary issue in a meeting with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

While India is said to have finalised its response to the proposal, the exact content of it is not known.

The report also states that the Chinese side is keen to have a meeting with Jaishankar, but it is unclear whether Wang will meet him this time around. The meeting attains importance on the background of the planned second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Xi Jingping after the two leaders met in Chennai in October.

Official sources told the newspaper that Wang and Doval will discuss and review aspects of bilateral ties and India's decision to pull out of the RCEP also cannot be ruled out.