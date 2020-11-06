India China LAC standoff | 10 key points to know as Lt Gen PGK Menon leads 8th round of Corps Commander-level talks today

Indian Army is set to hold the 8th round of Corps Commander-level talks with China on November 6. The meeting is expected to begin at around 9.30 am at Moldo Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) point in the Indian side of of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Both sides had last met on October 12 but no concrete breakthrough was achieved on the disengagement of troops from the friction points. However, India and China issued a joint statement saying talks were "positive and constructive".

10 key points to know about the India-China border dispute:

1. For the first time, Indian delegation will be led by Lt Gen PGK Menon, the newly-appointed Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps. He had also participated in the sixth and seventh round of Corps Commander-level talks.

2. The seventh round of talks held on October 12, was Lt Gen Harinder Singh's last round of meeting with the Chinese military as took charge as head of the Indian Military Academy on October 15. Menon succeeded Singh as the commander of 14 Corps on October 14.

3. From the Chinese side, the delegation will be headed by Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang Military Region, and is likely to include a diplomat.

4. The Indian Army will press for comprehensive disengagement of troops by the Chinese PLA from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh at the eighth round of talks, official sources told PTI.

5. The Army is preparing for a prolonged, winter deployment of additional troops, the Indian Express reported, citing Army sources.

6. Nearly 50,000 Indian Army troops are currently deployed in a high state of combat readiness in various mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh in sub-zero conditions as multiple rounds of talks have not yielded concrete outcome to resolve the military standoff. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has reportedly also deployed an equal number of troops.

7. India has been maintaining that the onus is on China to carry forward the process of disengagement and de-escalation at the friction points in the mountainous region.

8. As the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh enters the seventh month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on November 5 said that India wants peaceful resolution of differences but at the same time it is determined to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of "unilateralism and aggression" no matter what the sacrifice.

9. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had last month said that the ties between India and China have come under "severe stress" and that the agreements inked by both sides on the management of the border must be respected "scrupulously" in their "entirety" to restore normalcy in relations.

10. Following the sixth round of military talks, the two sides announced a slew of decisions including not to send more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground and avoid taking any actions that may further complicate matters.