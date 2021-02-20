India-China border disengagement: 10th round of talks today; remaining friction points to be discussed

(Image: Satellite image by Maxar Technologies via Reuters)

A week after initiating the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the north and south banks of Pangong lake, India and China will hold 10th corps commander-level talks on February 20, The disengagement process in Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang in eastern Ladakh is likely to be discussed.

The military talks are scheduled to begin at 10 am at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and will be the first engagement between India and China at a senior level after completion of the disengagement process in Pangong lake areas.

India and China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks at Moldo on the Chinese side of LAC at 10 am today to discuss disengagement from other friction points, including Gogra, Hot Springs and Depsang plains: Indian Army Sources

Disengagement from other friction points, including Gogra, Hot Springs and Depsang plains will be discussed, ANI tweeted, citing Indian Army sources.

India is also likely to insist on a faster disengagement process in the remaining areas to bring down tension in the region.

The Indian delegation at the talks will be led by Lt Gen PGK Menon, the Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps while the Chinese side is expected to be headed by Maj Gen Liu Lin, the commander of the South Xinjiang military district of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

On February 11, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament about an agreement between India and China on disengagement in the north and south banks of Pangong lake that mandated both sides to "cease" forward deployment of troops in a "phased, coordinated and verifiable" manner.

Under the agreement, he said China will pull back its troops to east of Finger 8 areas in the northern bank of Pangong lake while the Indian personnel will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 in the region. Similar action would take place on the south bank of the lake, he said.