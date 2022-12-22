India, China hold 17th round of military talks over Ladakh standoff

The national flags of China and India. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

India and China have held a fresh round of high-level military talks to resolve the border issue in Ladakh, a joint statement released on December 22 said, a few days after the troops of the two countries clashed along the eastern frontier.

The 17th round of corps commander-level talks was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on December 20, the statement said.

Building on the progress made after the last meeting held on July 17, 2022, the two sides exchanged views on the resolution of relevant issues -- along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western sector --- in an open and constructive manner, the statement said.

Both India and China had a “frank and in-depth discussion, keeping in line with the guidance provided by the state leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest which would help in the restoration of peace and tranquillity along the border and enable progress in bilateral relations”, it said.

Both sides agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the western sector and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels to work out a mutually acceptable resolution at the earliest, the statement said.