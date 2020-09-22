India, China have agreed to continue talks on border situation: Beijing

Chinese foreign ministry on September 22 said in the sixth round of corps commander-level talks with India, which was held on September 21, both countries agreed to continue talks and discussion on the border issue.

"China and India held the 6th round of corps commander-level talks on September 21, in which the two sides exchanged their views on the current border situation before agreeing to continue talking and discussing on the issue," Global Times quoted spokesperson Wang Wenbin as saying, according to news agency ANI.

India and China on September 21 held talks on implementing a five-point agreement reached between the two countries on disengagement of troops and de-escalation of the tense situation in eastern Ladakh, government sources said.

The sixth round of corps commander-level talks began at around 10 am in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) across India's Chushul sector in eastern Ladakh and went on till 11 pm.

The Indian delegation is headed by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps of the Indian Army.

The team also included a joint secretary-level officer from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Lt. Gen PGK Menon, who is expected to succeed Singh as the commander of the 14 Corps next month, the sources said.

Maj Gen Liu Lin, the commander of the South Xinjiang military region, led the Chinese delegation.

It was for the first time that a senior official from the MEA was part of the high-level military talks aimed at defusing the volatile situation in the mountainous region.

Prior to the meeting, the agenda and issues of the Indian side were discussed and finalized during a high-level meeting attended by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, last week on Friday.

The talks happened at a time when the Indian side has also occupied six major hill features which are helping the Indian Army to be in dominating positions on heights.

(With inputs from ANI)