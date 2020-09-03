India-China Dispute LIVE Updates: Indian Army monitoring PLA build-up at Depsang-DBO amid fresh incursion bids

India has banned 118 more Chinese apps, including popular video game PUBG, amid escalating tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Reports also suggest that Indian soldiers have now taken up dominating positions at ‘Finger 4’ along the Pangong Lake. The military is also reportedly keeping a close watch on the People’s Liberation Army (PLA)’s build-up at Depsang-DBO.

These developments come days after the Indian Army confirmed that there was a fresh incursion bid by Chinese troops at the LAC.

Here are the LIVE updates:

> The Indian military is monitoring the People’s Liberation Army (PLA)’s build-up at Depsang-Daulat Beg Oldi, reports suggest.

> China “deliberately” provoked India with a new incursion into contested territory after the fresh confrontation on the southern bank of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh, according to an American intelligence assessment. The US intelligence assessment suggests that Beijing remains enraged that its local commander withdrew forces when a physical conflict appeared about to be happened.

> “India has already banned 100 plus Chinese apps. We call on all freedom-loving nations and companies to join 'The Clean Network',” Keith Krach, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Tension between India and China at the LAC in eastern Ladakh region has been escalating since early May amid skirmishes and leading to a military build-up. The three main friction points were Hot Springs, the Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso.

However, they reached another level when a violent clash broke out in the Galwan Valley on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. The Chinese side is also believed to have suffered casualties but it has not given details.

On August 31, the Indian Army said that Chinese troops had violated consensus and carried out provocative military movements on the night of August 29-30, aimed at changing the status quo at the LAC.