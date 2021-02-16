India-China disengagement in Pangong Tso on track, PLA dismantles military infrastructure at Finger 5: Reports

File image: Indian Army trucks in Ladakh region (Image: AP Photo)

The military disengagement process which kicked off in Pangong Tso region of Ladakh is on track, Indian and Chinese media reports claimed. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has reportedly dismantled the military infrastructure set up at Finger 5 - a key friction point in the standoff.

The jetty and helipad installed by Chinese forces at Finger 5 - which falls under the Indian side of Line of Actual Control (LAC) - was completely dismantled and the process was initiated to "remove all tents and observation posts" in the area, News 18 reported.

The thinning down of troops is underway at the north bank of Pangong Tso, reported news agency PTI citing a top source in the Indian defence establishment.

Several bunkers, temporary posts and other structures in the northern bank areas were "already removed", the source claimed, adding that the current phase of disengagement, whose details were spelled out by the Defence Ministry on February 11, would be completed in around 6-7 days.

As per the agreement arrived upon by the two sides during the ninth round of Corps Commander meet, the Indian forces were to pull back their troops to Finger 3 from Finger 4, whereas, the Chinese side would return to the east of Finger 8.

The area between Finger 3 and Finger 8 will not be patrolled till a resolution on future deployment is reached, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the Parliament, adding that the Indian soldiers in the region will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3.

A day after the disengagement agreement was confirmed in the Parliament, Hindustan Times reported the withdrawal of around 200 Chinese tanks from the south bank. The PLA also deployed "100 heavy vehicles to ferry its troops from fingers on north banks to Srijap sector, east of Finger 8", the report added.

The pace at which China initiated the disengagement process at north and south banks of Pangong Tso was stressed upon in the country's state-run media.

"The massive withdrawal shows Beijing’s sincerity for peace and border stability, at the same time showcasing the country’s increasingly growing defence capability," Global Times reported citing inputs from local strategic experts.

The nationalist tabloid, however, also asserted that the PLA has the ability to withdraw this many forces in one day, "but also can replenish that much in a single day, the experts noted".

After the current round of disengagement is completed, the 10th Corps Commander-level meeting would be held between India and China to discuss withdrawal from other friction points - Depsang and Gogra Hotsprings and Demchok.