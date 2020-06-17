India-China conflict: Trade ties between 2 countries explained in 5 charts

India’s ties with China have been testy at best but the two Asian economies managed to set aside differences in favour of a trade relationship. The relationship is likely to come under strain after a bloody clash in Ladakh’s Galwan valley on June 15 left 20 Indian soldiers dead, the heaviest toll in a clash with Chinese troops since 1975.

China is India’s biggest trading partner, with bilateral trade amounting to $103.5 billion in the April 2019-February 2020 period.

The neighbouring country accounts for 18 percent of India’s imports and 9 percent exports. ​

Electrical machinery, nuclear reactors and organic chemicals were the biggest buys from China in FY19.

In FY19, organic chemicals, mineral fuels and cotton dominated India's exports to China.