you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India-China conflict: Trade ties between 2 countries explained in 5 charts

China is India's biggest trading partner, with trade balance heavily skewed in favour of the Chinese.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India’s ties with China have been testy at best but the two Asian economies managed to set aside differences in favour of a trade relationship. The relationship is likely to come under strain after a bloody clash in Ladakh’s Galwan valley on June 15 left 20 Indian soldiers dead, the heaviest toll in a clash with Chinese troops since 1975.

indo china trade

China is India’s biggest trading partner, with bilateral trade amounting to $103.5 billion in the April 2019-February 2020 period.

top import to china R

related news

top export destinations for india

The neighbouring country accounts for 18 percent of India’s imports and 9 percent exports. ​

top imports from china

Electrical machinery, nuclear reactors and organic chemicals were the biggest buys from China in FY19.

top exports to china

In FY19, organic chemicals, mineral fuels and cotton dominated India's exports to China.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 03:01 pm

tags #Chinese incursion in Ladakh #India #india china border dispute #india china trade relations #soldiers

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.