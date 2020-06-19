India-China Border tensions: Those who dared 'Bharat Mata' were taught a lesson, says PM Modi in all-party meet

Addressing various political parties virtually on the tense situation in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh, PM Modi on June 19 said that those who dared Bharat Mata were taught a lesson.

The virtual meeting was chaired by PM Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

After listening to the concerns of various parties, PM Modi said, "Whether it is deployment, action, counter-action...air, land or sea, whatever our armed forces have to do to protect our country they will do."

"Today, we possess the capability that no one can eye even one inch of our land. India's armed forces have the capability to move into multiple sectors at one go," he added.

PM Modi clarified that neither have China intruded into our border, nor has any post been taken over by them.

He said that the Centre has given a lot of importance to infrastructure development to protect our borders. "The requirements of our armed forces, be it fighter planes, advanced helicopters, missile defence systems, that too is being given importance," he added.

Stating that India wants peace, but upholding sovereignty is foremost, PM Modi asserted, "We have given our armed forces full freedom for taking any appropriate action necessary."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for an all-party meeting to brief the political parties on the situation in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladkah, where 20 soldiers were killed during a "violent face-off" and dozens have been injured.

The meeting came against the backdrop of demands by the Opposition seeking details of the violent standoff. Presidents of various political parties, including the BJP, Congress, TMC, AIADMK, DMK, TRS, JD(U), BJD, LJP, BSP, SP, Shiv Sena and NCP among others, are taking part in this virtual meeting.

During the meeting, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said that the all-party meeting should have happened much earlier. She presented certain questions on behalf of the Congress: "What date did Chinese troops intrude? When did the Govt find out about the transgressions? Does the govt not get satellite pictures? Did intelligence not report about unusual activity?"

"Nation needs assurance that status quo ante restored. Opposition parties should be briefed regularly," she said further.

Certain parties, including the Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Laly Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Asadussin Owaisi's AIMIM, were not invited for the meeting.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that China had departed from the consensus to disengage at the Galwan Valley and unilaterally changed the status quo of the Line of Actual Control. (LAC)

The clash, being touted as the biggest military confrontation in over five decades, has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two neighbours.