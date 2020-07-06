India-China border tensions | Progress made on frontline, soldiers taking measures to disengage: Chinese foreign ministry

Chinese Foreign Ministry, in a media briefing, has confirmed about some disengagement with Indian forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), reports suggest.

The Chinese foreign ministry has noted that progress has been made on the frontline and that soldiers from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) are taking effective measures to disengage and ease tensions.

“China and India have made progress coming up with effective measures for frontline troops to disengage and deescalate the border situation at the third Commander-level talks between the two militaries on June 30,” Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times quoted the country’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian as saying.

Some news reports also suggest that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held talks with the Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi via video call on July 5.

The talks were reportedly held in a “cordial” and “forward-looking manner”, news agency ANI reported.

This comes amid reports that India and China have agreed to move their soldiers back 1.5 kilometres from the respective claim lines in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley and Hot Springs.

This is aimed at creating a buffer zone of sorts and was agreed upon at the Corps Commander-level talks.

According to a report by News18, the Chinese side has vacated the structures it had built at patrol point 14 (PP14) in Galwan Valley, where the June 15-16 face-off had taken place.

Soldiers from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) have also moved back from Point 15 and Point 17 — in the Hot Springs and Gogra areas — where they had intruded several hundred metres beyond what India asserts is the LAC.

News18 has reported that some Chinese movement was also seen along Pangong Tso's 'finger areas' which are made up of spurs that rise along the bank of the lake. According to India, the LAC is situated at Finger 8. The large swath of land between Finger 4 and 8 used to be patrolled by both sides before tensions escalated in May.

However, news agency ANI has reported that Chinese heavy armoured vehicles are still present in the depth areas along the Galwan River. Indian Army is monitoring the situation with caution.

Tensions along the LAC were rising since early May amid a stand-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers. However, the tensions escalated to another level after 20 Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, were killed in a violent face-off in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15-16.

There were casualties on the Chinese side too. However, that number is not clear.

(More details awaited. Please check beck for more details)