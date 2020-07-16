India-China border tensions | High-power China Study Group reviews disengagement efforts: Report

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India-China border tensions | High-power China Study Group reviews disengagement efforts: Report

The high-power China Study Group meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, security agencies chiefs and senior government officials.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Combination of June 28 (left) and July 6 satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Ladakh's Galwan Valley. (Image via AP)
Combination of June 28 (left) and July 6 satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Ladakh's Galwan Valley. (Image via AP)

Indian government’s China Study Group, on July 15, reviewed the outcomes of the meeting between India’s XIV Corps Commander and the Xinjiang Military District Commander, reports suggest.

The Corps Commander-level meeting between India and China at Chushul in eastern Ladakh was held on July 14-15 for nearly 15-hours.

The high-power China Study Group meeting was attended by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser (NSA) and Special Representative of India-China Boundary Dialogue Ajit Doval, security agencies chiefs and senior government officials.

Close

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, disengagement efforts were discussed in the meeting. Disengagement efforts have consolidated in the Galwan Valley, especially at Patrolling Point 14.

related news

People familiar with the meeting’s proceedings told the newspaper that there had been a thinning out of troops at Patrolling Point 15 (Gogra) and Pangong Tso’s Fingers 4 and 5.

The corps commanders reportedly discussed and defined timelines for total disengagement at PP15 and Pangong lake.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

At the peak of tensions, both sides were locked in a stand-off at Finger 4 of Pangong Tso along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The ‘Finger area’ of Pangong Tso is made up of spurs that rise along the bank of the lake. According to India, the LAC is situated at Finger 8. The large swath of land between Finger 4 and 8 used to be patrolled by both sides before tensions escalated in May.

Tensions along the LAC had been rising since early May amid a stand-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers. However, the tensions escalated to another level after 20 Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, were killed in a violent face-off in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15-16.

There were casualties on the Chinese side too. However, that number is not clear.

Since then, the Indian Army has already sent thousands of additional troops to forward locations along the border in the last month.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has also moved a sizeable number of its frontline Sukhoi 30-MKI, Jaguar, Mirage 2000 aircraft and Apache attack helicopters to several key air bases including Leh and Srinagar following the clashes.

Read our complete coverage on the India-China border tensions
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 10:41 am

tags #China #Current Affairs #India #India China border news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.