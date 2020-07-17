India-China border tensions | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Leh to carry out security review

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Leh on July 17, on a day-long visit to carry out a comprehensive review of the security scenario in the region in wake of the border row with China.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General MM Naravane are accompanying Singh on the visit.

Singh will visit Stakna and Lukung forward areas.

His trip comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise visit to Ladakh on July 3 during which he also addressed troops and signalled the country's firmness in dealing with the India-China border row.

Singh was originally scheduled to visit Ladakh on July 3 but the trip was deferred.

Indian and Chinese troops were locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for over eight weeks since May 5.

The tension escalated manifold after the violent clashes in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.

However, following a series of diplomatic and military talks, the two sides began a mutual disengagement process on July 6 and withdrew troops from most of the friction points.