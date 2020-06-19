App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India-China border tension | Rahul Gandhi says Chinese attack in Galwan pre-planned; 'govt was fast asleep'

Rahul Gandhi's attack comes ahead of the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 19 to discuss the situation along the India-China border.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 19 said it is now clear that Chinese attack in the Galwan valley in Ladakh was "pre-planned" and that the government was "fast asleep" while the martyred jawans paid the price.

Gandhi's attack comes ahead of the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening to discuss the situation along the India-China border.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

Close

"It's now crystal clear that: The Chinese attack in Galwan was pre-planned. GOI was fast asleep and denied the problem. The price was paid by our martyred Jawans," he said on Twitter.

related news

He tagged a report quoting minister of state for Defence Shripad Naik, saying the attack was pre-planned by China and the Indian forces will give a befitting reply.

Gandhi has been questioning the government on the LAC stand-off and asking how the Chinese occupied Indian territory and why Indian soldiers were sent "unarmed to martyrdom" in Ladakh.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #India #Politics

