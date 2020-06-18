India-China border tension | MEA says China departed from consensus with regard to Galwan valley

The Ministry of External Affairs on June 18 said China departed from the consensus with regard to Galwan valley and tried "unilaterally" to change the status quo.

"China acted in a pre-meditated manner and instigated violence. China should confine its activities to its side of LAC," the MEA said during a press briefing today.

"While we remain convinced of the need for maintenance of peace and tranquility on border areas and resolution of differences through dialogue, at the same time as the PM (Narendra Modi) said yesterday, we are strongly committed to ensuring India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Reiterating an earlier statement by the Indian Army, the MEA said that no Indian soldier is missing in action.

MEA also confirmed India's participation in RIC (Russia-India-China) foreign ministers meeting on June 23.

Follow our LIVE blog: India-China Border News LIVE

In a statement issued at around 1 am, the MEA had trashed China's claim of sovereignty over the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. "Making exaggerated and untenable claims is contrary to this understanding," Srivastava had said.

"As we have conveyed earlier today, External Affairs Minister and the State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China had a phone conversation on recent developments in Ladakh," Srivastava said.

"Both sides have agreed that the overall situation should be handled in a responsible manner and that the understandings reached between Senior Commanders on 6th June should be implemented sincerely. Making exaggerated and untenable claims is contrary to this understanding," he said.

Also Read: India mulling economic measures against China, could limit Beijing's access to Indian market: Report

In a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar talked about the need for implementation of the decisions taken at the June 6 meeting.

In the telephonic talks, Jaishankar delivered a strong message to Wang saying the "unprecedented" incident in the Galwan Valley will have a "serious impact" on the bilateral relationship and held the "pre-meditated" action by Chinese Army directly responsible for the violence.

20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a face-off in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on the intervening night of June 15-16. Four more Indian soldiers who were in critical condition, are now stable, the Indian Army has said.

China has not denied claims that there were casualties on its side too.

In a brief statement yesterday, PM Modi said that India wants peace, but is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated. He has called an all-party meet on June 19 to discuss the situation.